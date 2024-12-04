Books on your gift list? Alki Co-op Preschool book fair this week at Paper Boat Booksellers

If you have books on your gift list – or games, art supplies, and other items carried by West Seattle independent bookstore Paper Boat Booksellers – shop there through Sunday and your dollars can do double duty, benefiting nonprofit Alki Cooperative Preschool. Through Sunday (December 8th), tell Paper Boat when you’re checking out an in-store purchase that you’re there for the Alki Co-op Preschool Bookfair, and they’ll donate a percentage of proceeds. Gift cards are not included but if you order something that’s not in stock and pay for it in full this week, that purchase can be counted. Paper Boat Booksellers is at 6040 California Ave SW, in north Morgan Junction.