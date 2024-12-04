West Seattle, Washington

BIZNOTE: West Seattle Thriftway’s second holiday-season tasting event

December 4, 2024 12:59 pm
In addition to last month’s pre-Thanksgiving holiday “Taste,” West Seattle Thriftway (California/Fauntleroy; WSB sponsor) is inviting you to a second “Taste” event! It’s set for 4-7 pm tomorrow night (Thursday, December 5) with more than two dozen vendors around the store, offering samples of food – from snacks to main dishes to desserts – and beverages for you to consider as the holiday season continues. Free, all welcome! (Here’s our coverage of the pre-Thanksgiving “Taste” at Thriftway.)

