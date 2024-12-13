13 options for your West Seattle Friday

(Sunrise glow lacross the bay at the stadiums – photo by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

Here’s what’s on our list for you today/tonight, from the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide and year-round West Seattle Event Calendar:

LAST DAY FOR COMMENTS ON REZONING PROPOSAL: Tonight is the city’s deadline for comments on proposed rezoning for much of the city. Review the plans, and comment, by going here.

COMPASS GIVING TREE’S FINAL DAY: Last day to get gifts for participants on Compass Real Estate‘s Giving Tree, benefiting Treehouse, at the West Seattle office. (4531 California SW)

SSC GARDEN CENTER: Open with poinsettias, holiday swags, and more! North side of South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus, 10 am-3 pm.

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: Visit the home of West Seattle’s history to see what’s new as well as what’s old, noon-4 pm. (61st SW & SW Stevens)

QI GONG AT VIVA ARTS: 12:15 pm-12:45 pm Fridays. More info in our calendar listing. (4421 Fauntleroy Way SW)

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY TASTING ROOM: The Northwest Wine Academy Tasting Room is open 1-6 pm in the north lot of South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor).

NORTHSTAR TRADING CO. POPUP: Longtime Pike Place Market vendor closing shop and selling sheepskin creations in West Seattle, 5-7 pm again tonight – details here. (7138 30th SW)

VISCON CELLARS: Season’s just right for the ambience of this tasting room/wine bar, open for wine by the glass or bottle – 5-9 pm – at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor).

HOLIDAY SHOW TO BENEFIT THE SKYLARK: Tomo Nakayama, Radon Radar, The Loveless Building perform at 7 pm (doors at 6) to benefit The Skylark, all ages, $10. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

AT THE SPOT: Fridays are Live Artist Showcase nights at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way), 7-10 pm.

‘SNOWED IN (AGAIN)’: The holiday musical continues at ArtsWest (4711 California SW), 7:30 pm; ticket info is in our calendar listing (a few were left for tonight as of this morning).

REVELRY ROOM DJ: 9 pm, DJ B——-d tonight! (4547 California SW)

MAKE IT LOUD: Skating to live music at Southgate Roller Rink (9646 17th SW), doors at 9 pm, $18 cover, $5 skates. Tonight’s slate: Weep Wave & Serpentfoot.

Are we missing anything? If you have something else to add to our event lists, calendar, and/or Holiday Guide, please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!