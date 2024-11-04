YOU CAN HELP: Four ways to help West Seattle HS PTSA’s fall fundraiser

The West Seattle High School PTSA invites you to a showcase of student talent at its fall fundraiser in a week and a half, launching this year’s “direct give” drive. Along with buying tickets, there are three other ways to help, per the PTSA’s announcement:

Celebrate WSHS at the PTSA Fall Fundraiser

Join Us for a Showcase of Student Talent

Friday, November 15, WSHS Commons, 5–7 pm, $20 Tickets

We’re kicking off our Direct Give donation drive with a “happy hour” celebration of West Seattle High! Explore student art, music, and drama. Your ticket includes appetizers prepared by our culinary arts students and one mocktail. Come celebrate, while raising money to fund grant requests from staff and students. Bid on generously donated auction items and raise your paddle for our school!

Donations Needed: Please consider a donation for our auction.

Sponsor This Event: Check out our sponsorship packages.

Volunteers Needed: Sign up here for set-up, clean-up, and everything in between.

Can’t Make the Party? Make a gift directly on the PTSA website.