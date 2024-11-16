WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: 36 possibilities!

(Leaf photographed by Mike Burns in the Alki area)

The almost-holiday-season weekend’s here! Here are highlights for today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and newly launched WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide (if we’re missing something of note, PLEASE let us know):

HOLIDAY CRAFT FAIR: Buy homemade! C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor) hosts its annual holiday arts and crafts fair, 8 am-2 pm.

SATURDAY GROUP RUN: Meet at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) at 8 am for the regular Saturday morning run.

SPORTS: West Seattle High School‘s volleyball team starts the day at 9 am, at Lakeside School, playing Bellevue in the district semifinals. A second match will follow in the pm, depending on how the first one turns out.

HEAVILY MEDITATED: Free community meditation, 9 am at Inner Alchemy’s home studio (3618 SW Alaska)

HIKE THE WEST DUWAMISH GREENBELT: Last free guided hike this season! Meet at 9:30 am in the south parking lot of Pathfinder K-8 (1901 SW Genesee).

BRIDGE COOPERATIVE ELEMENTARY OPEN HOUSE: Find out about Bridge Cooperative Elementary (WSB sponsor) at its open house this morning, 10 am-noon. (10030 28th SW)

CLEAN UP LONGFELLOW CREEK: Help the creek’s struggling salmon – join this cleanup 10 am-noon; meet at Dragonfly Pavilion (off 28th SW south of SW Yancy)

THE MOUNT’S HOLIDAY BAZAAR: Second day for the bazaar and bake sale kicking off the holiday season at Providence Mount St. Vincent (4831 35th SW), 10 am-4 pm.

FAUNTLEROY CULVERTS INFO POP-UP: See the latest designs for the culvert project by visiting the Seattle Public Utilities team’s pop-up at 45th SW and SW Wildwood, 10 am-noon.

WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: You’re invited to join others for a walk in Lincoln Park (meet at 47th/Fauntleroy), 10 am.

SOUTHWEST SEATTLE HISTORICAL SOCIETY MEETING: 10 am at the Log House Museum (61st SW & SW Stevens), SWSHS members are invited to attend its annual meeting.

SSC GARDEN CENTER: Flowers are still blooming in some gardens, so keep working on yours! Student-grown plants await you at the north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus, 10 am-3 pm.

FREE WRITING GROUP: 10:30 am – “This is a free, weekly, in-person active writing group grounded in the Amherst Writers and Artists method. It is a safe, critique-free space. Writers of all levels welcome, 16 and up.” Our calendar listing has location and RSVP info.

CAPERS’ HOLIDAY OPEN HOUSE: 11 am-5 pm, first day of the holiday open house enticing you into CAPERS (4525 California SW; WSB sponsor), featuring holiday magic, refreshments, local artists, more.

GET YOUR GO BAG ON: 45 minutes with Alice Kuder at 11 am, and you’ll be ready for (almost) anything. RSVP for her free Ready Freddy Prep Party at West Seattle Coworking (9030 35th SW) by going here.

WEST SEATTLE NURSERY OPEN HOUSE: 11 am-2 pm, with presentations on topics from winter birds to living Christmas trees, plus free holiday dog pics! (5245 California SW)

WHITE CENTER LIBRARY GUILD BAZAAR & BOOK SALE: 11 am-4 pm, second day of the fundraising sale at White Center Library (1409 SW 107th).

FAMILY READING TIME: Every Saturday at 11 am at Paper Boat Booksellers (6040 California SW).

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM OPEN: The home of West Seattle history is open for your visit, noon-4 pm – see the newest exhibit, about the West Duwamish Greenbelt! (61st/Stevens)

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER OPEN: The center is also open to visitors noon-3 pm, as explained here. (2236 SW Orchard)

VISCON CELLARS TASTING ROOM/WINE BAR: Tasting room open – wine by the glass or bottle – 1-6 pm at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor).

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY TASTING ROOM/WINE BAR: The tasting room/wine bar is open 1-6 pm with student-produced wines and “affordable eats” at the north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus.

SUE TURNER MEMORIAL: 3 pm on the Sanislo Elementary (1812 SW Myrtle) playground, a gathering to remember beloved former PE teacher Sue Turner – details here.

RAT CITY BAZAAR: Combination art market and game tournament! 3-7 pm at Burger Planet (9614 14th SW).

SECOND ANNIVERSARY: That’s what jewelry store And Arlen (4130 California Ave SW) is celebrating tonight, 5-8 pm, with snacks, drinks, raffle prizes, and a gift with purchase.

ASTRA LUMINA: The illuminated walk at Seattle Chinese Garden on Puget Ridge continues. 5 pm and later entry times, tickets $29 and up. (6000 16th SW)

BEER CHURCH TURKEY BOWL: If you’re not already signed up to bowl, no worries, you can stop by, drink beer, donate food, cheer the bowlers, buy raffle tickets during this lively holiday-giving event, 5:30-8 pm at West Seattle Bowl (39th/Oregon).

VICIOUS KITTY AT EASY STREET: 7 pm, free in-store concert, all ages, celebrating Vicious Kitty‘s record release. (4559 California SW)

MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: Roo Forrest & Friends, 7 pm at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor).

ALL-AGES OPEN MIC: 7-10 pm at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way)

AT THE SKYLARK: Noise Service, Last Minute Maybes, Nurse Ratchett, doors at 7, music at 8, $10. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

‘OPHELIA’ AT WSHS: Third night for the student production, 7:30 pm at the West Seattle High School theater (3000 California SW), details in our calendar listing.

AT KENYON HALL: Cartoon Mess Live! with Sawyer Best on the Mighty Wurlitzer. 7:30 pm; sold out, but you can watch from home! (7904 35th SW)

REVELRY ROOM DJ: 9 pm, DJ Tomas. (4547 California SW)

JARAY’S DJ: 9 pm, DJ Buzsy at Jaray’s Lounge (2216 SW Orchard).

KARAOKE AT TALARICO’S: Saturday singing at Talarico’s Pizzeria (4718 California SW), starting at 10 pm.

