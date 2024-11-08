WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen red Soul

The photo and stolen-car report are from Anna:

The vehicle is a bright red 2016 Kia Soul. WA license plate #AXD9342. There are some white scrape marks along the lefthand/driver’s side. There are five bumper stickers on the back: two blue/yellow ones for Gary Johnson, one purple that reads “Proud Musical Theatre Nerd,” one white that says “Well-behaved women seldom make history,” and one green that says “Delgado.”

The car was stolen sometime between 9:30 pm on Wednesday 11/6 and 11:30 am Thursday 11/7 from the garage of my residential building located on California Ave SW and SW Mills Street (a few blocks from the Thriftway). … I can be contacted at 425-208-5127 or artatelman@gmail.com. Appreciate any tips!