WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Car prowler on video; mail-theft alert

Two more reader reports in West Seattle Crime Watch:
CAR PROWLER ON VIDEO: Chris sent the video from Seaview, explaining, “At 04:33 last night this bundle of holiday cheer broke into my truck and stole a small bag of tools. Good reminder not to leave anything in your vehicle.” Placeholder report #, pending permanent SPD number, is T00018216.
MAIL-THEFT ALERT: Received via text:
I wanted to let the residents know of mail theft along 16th Ave SW in West Seattle. The same street as South Seattle Community College. Our mail boxes are left open and again I caught someone at 6 a.m. going in mail boxes, I yelled, and he cursed me out and ran into a waiting white small sedan. He had on a black jacket with a hood. They come between 12 and 6:30 a.m. – please check your mail daily!!!
