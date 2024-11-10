West Seattle, Washington

WEEK AHEAD: Fauntleroy Community Association talks rezoning and more on Tuesday

November 10, 2024 9:40 pm
Another neighborhood organization meeting on Tuesday is the Fauntleroy Community Association, with its regular board meeting including a discussion of the city’s new rezoning proposal. As we’ve been reporting, the proposal is open for comments until December 20; a key feature is the creation of more than half a dozen “neighborhood centers” in West Seattle (mapped here), and FCA told the city back in May that it was opposed to the one planned for the Endolyne mini-business-district area. So that’s a big part of the agenda. Community members are welcome at the meeting, which starts at 6 pm Tuesday (November 12) in the conference room at Fauntleroy Schoolhouse (9131 California SW).

