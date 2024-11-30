SPORTS: West Seattle High School’s new girls’ flag-football team about to start play

Next Saturday (December 7), girls from high schools around the city will spend the day playing flag football downtown. Among them will be West Seattle High School‘s new team.

Parent club manager Pamela Quadros sent that photo with word that the team had made history two weeks ago with WSHS’s first-ever girls’ flag-football practice. She says students Thea and Maggie Harnish and Charlee Cummings founded the team, and that they’re getting support from organizations including the Seahawks. They also express thanks to coach Kris Smith, WSHS athletic director Corey Sorenson, and Underdog for running the girls’ flag-football league (which also includes Chief Sealth International High School – here’s the full schedule for next week and beyond).