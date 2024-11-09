SPORTS: Chief Sealth IHS wins district volleyball championship for first time in half a century

Story and photos by Tracy Burrows

Special to West Seattle Blog

For the first time since 1974, the Chief Sealth Seahawks have won the Class 2A District 2 volleyball championship. In a thrilling championship match, the Seahawks defeated the Nathan Hale Raiders, 3-0.

The first two sets of the match at Foster HS in Tukwila were both nailbiters, as the lead seesawed. Sealth pulled out wins in both by scores of 25-23 and 25-18.

Nathan Hale started the third set determined to extend the match, charging out to an early 8-point lead. But the Sealth girls hung tough and, on the verge of defeat, they reeled off seven straight points to win the deciding game by a score to 25-23.

After the match, an elated Chief Sealth head coach Lorraine Toilolo referred to the sweetness of breaking Sealth’s 50-year drought since their last District Championship. “It’s been a long time coming. We’ve worked hard and we’re headed to the State Tournament!” The Class 2A State Tournament will be held at the Yakima Valley SunDome next Friday and Saturday (November 15-16).