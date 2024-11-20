SCHOOL CLOSURES: Seattle superintendent might cancel the plan, after emotional board meeting

While the wind raged across our region, a gust of surprise stirred things up at last night’s Seattle Public Schools board meeting (video above). Suddenly, the district might be abandoning its plan to close schools to save money. (Four elementaries are proposed for shutdown, including Sanislo Elementary on West Seattle’s Puget Ridge, with one parent last night saying the closures would “destroy communities”). Toward the end of the emotional meeting, including impassioned testimony by supporters of the targeted schools, Superintendent Dr. Brent Jones threw out his planned update on the closure process and instead announced he’s “considering withdrawing the recommendations.” That in turn had followed a tearful speech by board president Liza Rankin – currently the subject of a recall campaign – saying the path on which they were proceeding does not “align with any of the things we asked for.” While legal counsel said she couldn’t simply call for a vote on scrapping the proposed closures then and there, she was told she does have the power to postpone the formal hearings planned for next month at the schools. If the superintendent withdraws his recommendations, that would do the same thing. So now it’s a matter of what happens next.

Meantime, West Seattle’s school board director Gina Topp has set the time and place for her next community-conversation meeting – 6:30 pm Tuesday, December 26, at West Seattle (Admiral) Library (2306 42nd SW) – you can talk/ask about the closures or any other SPS topic.