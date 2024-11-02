West Seattle, Washington

PREVIEW: West Seattle Thriftway’s 2024 ‘Holiday Taste’ coming up

November 2, 2024 3:26 pm
(WSB photo, November 2023)

With Thanksgiving less than four weeks away, it’s time for planning to heat up. One essential event on the peninsula is the annual Holiday Taste at West Seattle Thriftway (California/Fauntleroy; WSB sponsor), and it’s now just days away – 4 to 7 pm this Thursday (November 7). The store offers samples of its own prepared holiday feasts, and they also host vendors who serve up samples of their own – breads, cheeses, desserts, beverages, more. No admission charge and no RSVP needed, but keep in mind, it can get crowded!

