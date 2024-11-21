HOLIDAY GUIDE: 1 week to Thanksgiving!



(WSB file photo – seen at a Hall at Fauntleroy Thanksgiving dinner)

Just a reminder this morning that this year’s edition of the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide is live and stuffed with Thanksgiving information, from ordering deadlines to free community dinners (both The Hall at Fauntleroy and the West Seattle Eagles are offering theirs again this year). For those in need, the Eastridge Church turkey giveaway is coming up this Saturday morning; the West Seattle Food Bank is not having a drive-up turkey pickup this year, but we have their Thanksgiving-week hours in the guide. Also there, you’ll find a link to our list of West Seattle restaurants and bars planning to be open on the holiday, and our coffee-shop list will be linked later today. If you have additions or changes, please let us know at westseattleblog@gmail.com or (text/voice) 206-293-6302. The Holiday Guide includes lots of other info too, and we’re frequently updating it all season long!