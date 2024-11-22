Here’s how police say driver ended up on roof in The Arroyos

(SPD photo)

So how DID that car’s driver end up on a rooftop in The Arroyos just before 3:30 am today? We missed it in real time – it was a busy late-night – but SPD Blotter has just published followup information on the incident in the 10800 block of Arroyo Beach Place SW [vicinity map]. They say the 85-year-old Kirkland woman apparently “mistakenly accelerated forward from her parking stall, causing the vehicle to go over a ledge (and land) on top of an unoccupied parked car.” She wasn’t hurt but was taken to a hospital to be checked out – once SFD crews got her out.