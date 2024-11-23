HAPPENING NOW: More than shopping @ Admiral Church Christmas Market

Our tour of some of today’s handcrafted shopping opportunities ended at Admiral Church (4320 SW Hill), where the Christmas Market continues until 4 pm. We found one creative stocking stuffer:
Stacey just started her business selling playing cards with recipes, “Make Meals, Play Cards” – simple ideas for meals, five ingredients for less, right on the cards. (If you miss the market but are interested, email her at mmpcdeck@gmail.com.) Chantel is a teacher who is selling clay creations, from dishes to ornaments:
There’s also an opportunity to give to the Westside Neighbors Shelter – a giving tree that gives you the chance to chip in for sturdy footwear:
And if you’re bringing the kid(s), there are craft tables just outside the sanctuary, where most of the market is happening:
Cider and pretzels are available too , outdoors by the entrance. This is part of a full complement of holiday events, that Admiral Church is offering – all in our West Seattle Holiday Guide, but here’s the list as sent by the church:
“Holy Night”; Christmas With The Chosen. November 26, 6:30-8:30 pm. Free movie screening and discussion of “Holy Night”, by the producers of “The Chosen” series. Christmas cookies and popcorn, too! All welcome!
Grinch and Grahams! December 8, 1:00-2:30 pm. Admiral Church, Family Holiday Event! FREE! “The Grinch Who Stole Christmas”, the beloved 30-minute holiday classic movie, followed by making and decorating graham cracker houses! All welcome!
WEST SEATTLE BIG BAND CHRISTMAS CONCERT! December 15, 1:00-3:00 pm. Holiday Jazz Concert, dancing as space allows! All Welcome! FREE! And there’s cookies!
