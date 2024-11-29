HAPPENING NOW: First day of Duwamish Longhouse’s 2024 Native Art Market

Another holiday-season tradition in West Seattle! The Duwamish Tribe Longhouse has opened its doors to Native arts and crafts creators for this year’s holiday-season Native Art Market. It’s always a mix of new and returning vendors – among the new, Wilma Gloria, of the Tulalip Tribes, with creations including hats and belts woven from cedar:

In her arms is Lovey. They’re near the great-room door, as is Ixtlixochitl Salinas (White Hawk):

Some fair participants are creating on site, including Britt Rynearson from the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation:

She’s creating “kinship circles”:

There are many other vendors to browse, with creations including drums, combs, ornaments, paintings, and body care. While you’re there, also visit the exhibits for the Cultural Center and learn about Duwamish Tribe history; fry bread is for sale toward the back of the great room. The fair continues until 5 pm today and again 10 am-5 pm Saturday and Sunday at 4705 West Marginal Way SW; if you’re driving, note there’s parking on both sides of Marginal (and crossing flaggers if you end up parking on the east side of the street).