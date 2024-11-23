West Seattle, Washington

HAPPENING NOW: ‘Bake Sale Plus’ at Peace Lutheran Church

November 23, 2024 11:00 am
Don’t feel like – or have time to – bake for the holiday(s)? Peace Lutheran Church (39th/Thistle) has you covered. Their “Bake Sale Plus” – raising money for nonprofits/community work – is on until 3 pm. Even a gluten-free table, as shown above. Pies, cookies, brownies, breads, snack mix … if you’re looking for it, they probably have it. Plus – knitted creatios:

And even a “Toy Share” area if you have little ones on your list:

This is happening on the lower level of the church – enter off 39th. One more note: All the baked goods are packaged in compostable material!

