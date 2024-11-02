FOOTBALL: WSHS falls short against Bishop Blanchet

Story and photos by Jason Grotelueschen

Reporting for West Seattle Blog

The Wildcats from West Seattle High School hosted Bishop Blanchet High School on Friday under the lights at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex, with the visiting Bears coming out on top, 30-16.

With 3:08 left in the first quarter, Blanchet scored on a touchdown run and extra point to take a 7-0 lead.

The second quarter was a tradeoff of turnovers between both teams, and WSHS missed a field goal at the end of the quarter, with the score remaining 7-0 Blanchet at halftime.

With 6:53 left in the third quarter, the Wildcats scored on a touchdown run and 2-point conversion to take a slim 8-7 lead into the final quarter.

In that fourth quarter, though, Bears stormed back with 23 unanswered points (a safety, two touchdown passes, and a touchdown run) to go up 30-8. The Wildcats scored on a touchdown pass and 2-point conversion with 1:47 left in the game, to make it 30-16 at the final whistle.

Coach Anthony Stordahl‘s WSHS squad moves to 5-5 for the year, and finishes the regular season next week as they host Ballard on Thursday, November 7, at 4:30 PM at NCSWAC.