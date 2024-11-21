FOLLOWUP: Seattle Public Schools superintendent officially cancels closure meetings

His final decision on whether to withdraw the four-school-closure plan isn’t in yet, but Seattle Public Schools superintendent Dr. Brent Jones has announced the upcoming meetings/hearings for the affected school communities are canceled/on hold. Here’s his statement released today:

We are canceling our upcoming round of online community meetings at North Beach, Sacajawea, Sanislo, and Stevens elementary schools. We are doing so as the board has decided to delay the December closure and consolidation hearings, in part based on important input from families that we all value. As a result, I am considering withdrawing my earlier recommendations for closure and consolidation.

Our next step is to sit down with the school board for further planning. Having community meetings before or during these conversations would not be fair at this time.

Closing and consolidating schools is one of the hardest conversations we have ever had as a community. The conversations with affected school families, with the larger Seattle Public Schools community, our staff, and our board have been productive and at times painful. We understand that no one wants their beloved school to close – and we appreciate how much you love your schools, the teachers, the staff, and the culture that helps each student thrive.

I want to thank our school community for providing feedback as we work to address our budget gap and build a sustainable system so that every student thrives.