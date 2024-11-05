AS-IT-HAPPENS COVERAGE: On the street as voting deadline nears

4:47 PM: More photos from local dropboxes:

At the West Seattle Junction ballot dropbox, Keith Bacon found Robin Parrott and Molly, 8, assisting her by “voting in style.” … For some on the south end of West Seattle, the White Center Library (1409 SW 107th) box is most convenient, and Cindi Barker says traffic there is “steady and building”:

4:55 PM: Back to The Junction, here’s the 4:30 pm ballot pickup, photographed by Sharonn Meeks:

5:16 PM: In High Point, Jason Grotelueschen reports, “High Point library drop-off, 5 pm. ‘Consistently busy this afternoon, and getting busier!’

“Saw people arrive on foot, bike, scooter and car. 6 helpers onsite for most of the afternoon … 2 on the curb directing traffic for those arriving by car, 2 box monitors helping voters and handing out stickers, one sheriffs officer, one security guard.”

5:41 PM: At the Morgan Junction dropbox, Cindi reports the lights aren’t on yet:

“The King County election staff van just showed up to pick up the ballots. They say staff will be here at 6:00 and hopefully someone will then know how to turn on the lights.” Then security just showed up and didn’t know how to turn on the lights either, so he’s going to report that in.”

