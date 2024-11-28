COUNTDOWN: One week until 2024’s Winter Wander scavenger hunt begins

Now that Thanksgiving is down to its final hours, it’s on to the next phase of the holiday season, and more fun, with dozens of events featured in our West Seattle Holiday Guide. Among them: Are you registered yet for this year’s Winter Wander scavenger hunt? It’s just a week away – starting Friday night, December 6. Organizer Alice Kuder has this reminder:

Join your friends and neighbors for the West Seattle Winter Wander Scavenger Hunt! Now in its fifth year, Winter Wander has grown every year, from 12 teams in the first year to 128 teams last year! 95 local businesses have participated over the course of the five years, and an estimated 50,000 smiles have been generated!

This guaranteed-fun event is free to everyone of all ages and runs from 5 PM Friday, Dec. 6th to 7 PM Sunday, Dec. 15th. Instructions for this year’s hunt are available for download at wondersinaliceland.com/winter-wander. Gather a team (or go solo) and put your heads together to solve the clues to the locations of fifteen West Seattle businesses and ten private locations. The Bingo-style clue sheet will be posted at 5 PM on Dec. 6th at wondersinaliceland.com/winter-wander. Wanderers who submit selfies in front of the correct solutions will be entered into a drawing for duffle bags filled with gift cards and swag from local businesses. Register your team at wondersinaliceland.com/winter-wander anytime before 7 PM, Dec. 15th.