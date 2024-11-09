COUNTDOWN: 2 weeks until pre-Thanksgiving turkey giveaway

(2023 WSB photo)

We’re exactly two weeks away from a major pre-holiday giveaway that’s happening for the 21st year: Eastridge Church is giving away 1,500 turkeys and bags of groceries at its two campuses, including West Seattle (39th/Oregon). This year’s date is Saturday, November 23, and the giveaway starts at 9 am, continuing while supplies last. No questions asked – just show up. (People usually line up on the sidewalk along 39th.) The church’s lead pastor Steve Jamison notes that what they give away doesn’t just “provide one meal for one person … because it’s all the fixings for a Thanksgiving meal, it actually feeds a whole family.”