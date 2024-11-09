West Seattle, Washington

09 Saturday

50℉

COUNTDOWN: 2 weeks until pre-Thanksgiving turkey giveaway

November 9, 2024 11:02 am
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Holidays | West Seattle news

(2023 WSB photo)

We’re exactly two weeks away from a major pre-holiday giveaway that’s happening for the 21st year: Eastridge Church is giving away 1,500 turkeys and bags of groceries at its two campuses, including West Seattle (39th/Oregon). This year’s date is Saturday, November 23, and the giveaway starts at 9 am, continuing while supplies last. No questions asked – just show up. (People usually line up on the sidewalk along 39th.) The church’s lead pastor Steve Jamison notes that what they give away doesn’t just “provide one meal for one person … because it’s all the fixings for a Thanksgiving meal, it actually feeds a whole family.”

Share This

No Replies to "COUNTDOWN: 2 weeks until pre-Thanksgiving turkey giveaway"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.