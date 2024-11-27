Atelier Drome: Welcome, new West Seattle Blog sponsor!

Today we welcome Atelier Drome, our newest WSB sponsor. When businesses join the sponsor team, they get the opportunity to tell you about what they do – so, meet Atelier Drome!

Atelier Drome is a woman-owned, multi-disciplinary design firm specializing in architecture, interior design, and branding. While our office is located in Seattle’s historic Pioneer Square, we consider West Seattle our second home as the place where we’ve completed a variety of residential, commercial, and multi-family projects. Several of our team members, including one of our principals and long-time resident, Shannon Wing, live in West Seattle. Shannon herself has recently navigated a home remodel to accommodate her growing family.

Founded in 2012, our firm is known for its client-centered, collaborative approach. We attract clients who seek design professionals dedicated to understanding their needs and expressing them through exceptional, personalized design. Our approach is simple and client-focused: we listen intently, making every effort to realize your vision while ensuring the process is approachable and engaging.

New to the area and wondering why choose us? Our clients appreciate our dedication to truly understanding and enhancing their vision, whether it’s for their home, their business, or their brand. They value the attentive, personalized service that transforms their spaces and, by extension, their lives.

Our residential work in West Seattle in particular, showcases a range of successful remodels and additions. Each project tells a story of transformation, creating spaces that fuse functionality with joy. From expanding kitchens for family gatherings to adding additional stories or reconfiguring layouts for open, flowing interiors, we tailor each design to reflect the homeowner’s dreams.

Clients return to Atelier Drome and refer us to others because of the meaningful connections formed during the design process. They appreciate our ability to guide them from concept to completion, enjoying the journey as much as the final product. Our ability to transform complex challenges into elegantly simple solutions keeps them engaged and in love with the final product.

Whether it’s a home remodel, a new café, or a dynamic office space, our commitment is to deliver designs that not only meet but enrich the lives of our clients. We create spaces and brands that are functional and beautifully aligned with each client’s unique needs.

Website: www.atelierdrome.com

Email: info@atelierdrome.com

Phone: 206-395-4392

Address: 119 South Main Street, Suite 310, Seattle, 98177

Instagram: instagram.com/atelierdrome

Facebook: facebook.com/atelierdrome

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/atelierdrome

