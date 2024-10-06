WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: Preserving, preparing, registering to vote, plus ‘Beyond Land Acknowledgment,’ ‘Screenagers,’ more

(Bubbly scene at Alki earlier this week – photo by James Bratsanos)

Here are the highlights of what’s happening in our area today, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar (where you’ll find even more listings):

SWIM IN THE SOUND: At 9 am, dive into the weekly group plunge into Puget Sound off Alki – meet at Statue of Liberty Plaza (61st/Alki).

VACCINATION CLINIC: 9 am-3 pm with Seattle Visiting Nurse Association at Chief Sealth International High School (2600 SW Thistle), flu and COVID shots offered, open to the community; our calendar listing has more information and the registration link.

WESTIES RUN CLUB: Meet for today’s run at 9 am at Current Coffee (2206 California SW).

SOUTHWEST ARTIST SHOWCASE OPENING RECEPTION: 10 am-11:30 am, meet West Seattle neighbors showing their creations this month at Southwest Library (9010 35th SW).

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: As usual, open 10 am-2 pm, with seasonal produce, plus beverages, baked goods, flowers, cheese, fish, meat, prepared food, nuts, candy, condiments, more. (California SW between SW Alaska and SW Oregon)

WHILE YOU’RE IN THE JUNCTION … visit Jet City Labs (4547 California SW) for October’s first Sunday Small Business Pop-up Market.

DELUXE TAG SALE: Three fashionable vendors you probably know are throwing a “deluxe tag sale” 10 am-3 pm again today, “in the Alki neighborhood in the south side alley between 60th and 61st Ave SW off Admiral Way.”

NOT REGISTERED TO VOTE YET? Change that today! Special registration event at Fauntleroy UCC, starting at 11:20 am. (9140 California SW)

OKTOBERFEST AT OUNCES: Noon-7 pm, last of three days of beer, food, and fun. (3809 Delridge Way SW)

GET READY! One more free “Ready Freddy Prep Party,” 1-1:45 pm with Alice Kuder of Just in Case, at Whisky West (6451 California SW) – our calendar listing has RSVP info.

‘PRESERVING YOUR HARVEST’: 1:30 pm class at West Seattle Nursery (5275 California SW) – our calendar listing has info and the ticket link.

MUSICIANS FOR THE WEST SEATTLE FOOD BANK: 3-5 pm at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor) – Orville Johnson and Ross Robinson with Andrew Mason; bring food or money to donate to the West Seattle Food Bank.

‘GUARDS AT THE TAJ’: Closing performance for the award-winning “dark comedy” at ArtsWest (4711 California SW), 3 pm – info and tickets here.

‘BEYOND LAND ACKNOWLEDGMENT’: Five-week series of Sunday night events at St. John the Baptist Episcopal Church (3050 California SW):

We are pleased to be able to offer this series to our community and invite all who are interested in learning more about the history and future of the Duwamish tribe and the effects of colonization on the Indigenous community to join us.

5 pm-6 pm, no RSVP required.

‘SCREENAGERS: ELEMENTARY AGE EDITION’: As previewed here, 5:30 pm at Admiral Theater (2343 California SW), the Seattle premiere of the latest documentary in the “Screenagers” series – a must for parents of elementary students. Q&A with the filmmaker afterward. Co-presented by the Lafayette Elementary PTA. Advance tickets here.

LIVE MUSIC AT THE ALLEY: Sunday night music with the Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (4509 California SW) – 8-10 pm.

Are you organizing and/or publicizing something that should be listed on our community event calendar – one-time or recurring? Just email us the basics – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!