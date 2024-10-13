WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen Escalade

Sent by Erich:
My vehicle was stolen this morning between midnight and 4:00 AM from in front of my house in Arbor Heights.
-2004 Cadillac Escalade
-WA state plate number: AGF 1071
-VIN (ends in) 8138
-There is a Colorado Sheriff sticker on front windshield, driver’s side. Headlights are faded, passenger side much more than driver’s side.
A police report has been filed. The fuel level indicator showed “low level” so hopefully the thief(ves) will run out of gas. I have a sentimental attachment to the vehicle as it was my father’s (who is now deceased).
Call 911 if you find it.
