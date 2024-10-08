WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Delivery van, mail theft, abandoned-possibly-stolen car, dumped cards

Three reader reports:

DELIVERY VAN STOLEN + MAIL THEFT: From a resident in the 6500 block of 42nd SW:

Busy day in Morgan Junction. An Amazon van was stolen on Holly and 42nd – thief sped down the alley toward Thriftway while the Amazon driver chased on foot. I live (in) a townhouse building with seven units; all seven of our mailboxes were broken into. We’re guessing it’s the same person. The event number from 911 is 24-286148.

We heard a bit about the theft via police radio, but not which type of van; will add if we get that info. This happened between 4:30 pm and 5 pm.

ABANDONED VOLVO: A reader says this plateless maroon Volvo XC90, with signs of having been in a crash (including front-end damage and deployed airbags), has been in their neighborhood at least four days. They’ve reported it but also wanted to post here in case someone’s looking for it:

Yours? Let us know and we’ll get you more info.

DUMPED CARDS, KEYS: Same goes for these found items – west of Westwood Village, a reader spotted a small pile of dumped items, car keys plus cards with different names – a PayPal debit card in the name of someone with first initial T, a local sports team “event staff” badge with first initial C, gift cards for wine and auto parts. They left the items where they found them, but if any sound like yours, let us know.