Want to sell something at this weekend’s West Seattle Ski Swap? Sign up ASAP!

(WSB photo, 2023 West Seattle Ski Swap)

If you have skis, snowboards, and/or other gear to sell at this weekend’s West Seattle Ski Swap, but you’re not registered yet, hurry and get it done – 6 pm tonight is the deadline for signups. Here’s where to go to do that; the window for dropping off your item(s) is 3-7 pm today. The dropoff, and Ski Swap, location is the VFW Hall at 3601 SW Alaska (across the street from Ski Swap sponsor Mountain to Sound Outfitters); sale hours are 10-5 tomorrow and 10-4 Sunday (October 12-13).