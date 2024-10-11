TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER, ROAD WORK: Friday + weekend notes

6:02 AM: Good morning! Welcome to Friday, October 11th.

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET TIMES

Sunny weekend, but first, clouds are forecast for today, high in the low 60s. Today’s sunrise will be at 7:23 am, while sunset will be at 6:27 pm.

(Wednesday sunset at Lincoln Park, photo by Rob Christian)

NO SCHOOL

Most students are out of school today because of a staff in-service day.

ROAD WORK

*The Highway 99 tunnel will close for maintenance and inspections 10 pm tonight to 6 am Sunday – as its first “six-year inspection” is completed (explained here).

*That’s just one of several major closures around the region this weekend – the others are further from West Seattle, but you might still need to know, so here’s the full list.

*The Admiral Way Bridge seismic project continues; the north half of the bridge remains closed, with one lane each way on the south side, until the project switches sides later this month, exact date TBA. Fairmount Avenue remains closed under the bridge.

*The Delridge pedestrian-bridge earthquake-safety project also continues, with narrowing at Delridge/Oregon.

TRANSIT

Washington State Ferries today – 2 boats on the Triangle Route, plus the “unscheduled third boat.” Check for alerts here.

Metro buses today – Regular schedule.

Water Taxi today – Regular schedule. Summer season is ending – tonight’s the last night with later sailings, until spring.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

High Bridge – Here’s the main camera, followed by the Fauntleroy-end camera:

Spokane Street Viaduct – This view usually looks westward, with eastbound lanes at left and westbound lanes at right:

Low Bridge – Looking west:

1st Avenue South Bridge:

Delridge cameras: Besides the one below (Delridge/Genesee), cameras are also at Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Henderson, Delridge/Oregon, and video-only (so you have to go to the map), Delridge/Holden and Delridge/Thistle.

