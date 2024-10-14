SPORTS: Cross-peninsula volleyball battle as league-leading West Seattle HS hosts Chief Sealth IHS

(WSB photos by Patrick Sand)

The big high-school sports excitement on the peninsula this fall is on the court, not the field. West Seattle High School‘s volleyball team is leading the Metro League. Chief Sealth International High School is right behind them. The two met tonight for the first time this season, at the WSHS gym. Big draw on both sides:

The Wildcats took the match in three straight sets.

Scores were 25-12, 25-11, and, with the Seahawks trying to rally for a comeback, 25-18.

Also seen on the court – dinosaurs:

No, it’s not early Halloween; the team has launched student dino racing at home matches, to win free pizza. WSHS (9-0) plays again at home tomorrow night (Tuesday, October 15), vs. Ballard; Chief Sealth (12-2) is on the road tomorrow, at Seattle Academy, also at 7 pm,