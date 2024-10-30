Sanislo Elementary community gathers to get ready to fight to save their school

(Seattle Public Schools photo)

By Tracy Record

West Seattle Blog editor

The word “devastated” came up repeatedly when more than 50 people gathered tonight outside Sanislo Elementary to talk about Seattle Public Schools‘ proposal to close it.

The community-organized gathering – whose leaders asked that video not be taken – was a chance for parents, teachers, neighbors, and students to talk directly to school board director Gina Topp about how they feel, as well as, as an organizer put it, a chance for their voices to be heard in the process, where they had not been heard previously.

They told their stories about what the school is like for them and their kids. Every student is known, every student is greeted, every student is understood, many participants explained. The school has 145 students, according to district data, and is proposed to be merged into Highland Park Elementary, with 276, for a combined population of 421,

It was a diverse crowd – including an immigrant parent who said that after coming to this country “looking for something better,” she discovered a school that was “like a family – received us with open arms.” She also appreciated that Sanislo is a “multicultural school.” The school is 78 percent BIPOC, 74 percent low income. Its staff is diverse too; one of the bilingual teachers who attended the meeting has been at Sanislo for 35 years.

Some of the participating parents have or had multiple children there. More than one expressed sadness that if the closure plan for next year and beyond goes through, their younger children won’t be able to attend the same school as their siblings. One mom was a Sanislo alum herself.

Topp said she was mostly there to listen. Both she and a union rep stressed that there’s not much information yet about how this will all play out – except that the board’s final vote is due in January, after a round of hearings at the four elementaries around the city, including Sanislo, that are proposed for closure. She said she didn’t know yet how she would vote on it. But she stressed that the district’s $94 million budget gap has to be closed somehow – and that the overarching issue is the need for more state funding to fully cover the cost of education.

But that big issue is hard to get your arms around when what you see is a plan to close your child’s school. Some of the staff will be able to move with the students, but not all: “Our librarian dressed up as Mary Poppins yesterday,” recounted one attendee. “She can’t go to Highland Park because it will be kept as a half-time position there,” and that position already is filled. The uncertainty of staffers’ fate “compounds the situation,” one attendee observed.

Some attendees were angry at the injustice they see in the closure plan. One pointed out that eastern West Seattle already has seen other school communities disrupted in recent years – Roxhill Elementary and Cooper Elementary, for two.

Organizers assembled fact sheets, including a refutation of what they say some school-board directors claimed, that Sanislo has a high educational cost per student. Larger West Seattle Elementary, for example, costs only $333 less per year per student. The fact sheet also notes that the “well-resourced school” to which Sanislo students would be moved isn’t necessarily going to be more “well-resourced” than their current school once its population balloons – they say it’ll mean “less time in the library and less specialist time in Art and Music.” Some students who live north of Sanislo will be bused more than two miles to Highland Park, though they are less than half a mile from Boren STEM K-8

Other arguments organizers are making to try to save Sanislo: “Highland Park and Sanislo will BOTH be needed as neighborhood schools to keep up with population increase. By closing Sanislo, Highland Park will be the only neighborhood school for all of Delridge, which has a population of 32,044.” They contend it should be rebuilt rather than closed.

What about the Sanislo building being in bad shape? That’s the district’s fault, organizers contend, neglecting to invest in building improveents for many years: “The building’s disrepair is the result of the District’s neglect, hich now students are paying for.” But the school has an incredible asset in their “green space and city-protected wetlands.”

The fact sheet ends with a plea to “keep Sanislo open.”

Early in the meeting, one participant described Sanislo as a “little sanctuary.” Asked how best to have a say in its fate, Topp replied, “Talk to me, talk to other board directors,” and help them figure out how to fix the budget long-term. “We need everyone heading in the same direction to make our education system work.” (You can reach her, for starters, at gktopp@seattleschools.org.)