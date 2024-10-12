HAPPENING NOW: Delridge Farmers’ Market full of fall food – and more

We’ve mentioned the Delridge Farmers’ Market (in and around the courtyard at 9421 18th SW; WSB sponsor) every Saturday, but haven’t visited since early in the season, so we just went over to see what’s fresh and what’s new in its final weeks. It’s still brimming with fresh-grown vegetables and fruit, plus prepared food, flowers, and some extras (more on that in a minute). The newer vendors include King’s Mozzarella:

They have Mexican-style quesos as well as different varieties of mozzarella – including habanero, for heat lovers. (What they’re selling today, they made just yesterday!) Next door, Indian ice cream by Sookh:

You can get a bowl to enjoy at the market (there’s seating) or order pints to take home. Today’s flavors include Saffron Pistachio, Alphonso Mango, Cardamom Soy Sauce Caramel, and Turmeric Milk and Pumpkin, Many of the vendors with whom we spoke are from South King County, but yet another newer vendor brought mushrooms all the way from the Olympic Peninsula:

Grower Zach has multiple varieties, including blue oyster, lion’s mane, and enoki. Steps away from his table are vendors offering the fall bounty of greens and roots:

That’s today’s list from Umoja N’Inguvu, growing in Kent, as does Nhia with Blooms and Greens next door – you’ll find collards, red kale, parsley, more.

The market, managed by African Community Housing and Development, not only helps BIPOC growers and prepared-food providers reach buyers, but it also fights food insecurity with a free-food program. And we’re told that on the last market day of the year, October 26, they’ll be giving away 125 frozen halal whole chickens. Visit and you might find nonfood surprises (today, on the south side of the market, you can get a chiropractic adjustment). The market is open until 2 pm today – and then the last two markets before fall/winter break are 10 am-2 pm October 19 and 26.