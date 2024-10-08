COUNTDOWN: One month until ‘Soaring with Sealth.’ Early-bird tickets available; auction items requested too

With one month (and one day) to go until this year’s fundraising dinner/auction for Chief Sealth International High School, tickets are available at the “early bird” rate. Here’s the announcement we were asked to share:

The Chief Sealth Auction Committee invites you to purchase Early Bird tickets to our fundraising auction this year! The event will be held at South Seattle College’s Brockey Center in West Seattle on November 9th at 5:30 pm.

The Auction team is currently hard at work securing donations, putting together gift packages, choosing decorations, and planning a fun night in the spirit of the theme “Soaring with Sealth.” Early bird tickets are available this week for $90 ($80 teacher/coach) and include a delicious Northwest meal, plus a great night of entertainment, games, and memorable moments.

We’re also accepting donations for the auction of goods and services, so if you have something you’d like to donate, please let us know. Buy tickets and make donations on our Auction website. Questions can go to Auction Chair Dawn Pomeroy (dpomeroy70.dp@gmail.com)

Come celebrate our school while raising money for a great cause. We hope to see you there.