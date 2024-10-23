BIZNOTE: How to make a wreath at West Seattle Nursery

(West Seattle Nursery photo)

OK, Halloween may still be a week-plus away, but the holidays are knocking on the door. West Seattle Nursery is already taking reservations for wreath-making and asked us to let you know:

Reservations are now open for wreath making at West Seattle Nursery! For many of our customers, creating a wreath at the nursery has become a cherished holiday tradition. If you’d like to craft your own festive wreath, simply reserve one of our wreath-making tables after reading through our ‘Reservation Details’ and ‘Frequently Asked Questions’ here.

Due to high demand and back-to-back sessions, we kindly ask that all participants arrive on time. If you’re unable to attend your reserved session, please cancel in advance so others can join in the festive fun! New to wreath making? No worries! Our expert team will be on hand to assist you with any questions.