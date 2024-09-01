WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen blue e-bike, spotted atop car

Sent by F:
Last night our Radwagon 5 metallic blue e-bike was stolen. The bike was locked up underneath our carport but the thieves clearly had tools to deal with the lock.
I encountered the thieves this AM on 42nd and Lander parked next to Hiawatha; my bike was strapped to the top of their car. I called 911 but they recognized my car and sped off through the neighborhood.
Description:
-Blue Honda CR-V, late model, with a mismatched panel. License plate BPV7859. Two males in late forties, one Hispanic and one most likely white. Both had a dirty/vagrant look to them. One was wearing a reflective work hoodie.
Police report: 24-247426
If you see these men driving through your neighborhood they are scoping out targets. Call 911.
For the record, we checked an online database and that plate checks to a Honda Fit, so it may not be what belongs with the vehicle F saw their e-bike on.
