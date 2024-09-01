WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen blue e-bike, spotted atop car

Sent by F:

Last night our Radwagon 5 metallic blue e-bike was stolen. The bike was locked up underneath our carport but the thieves clearly had tools to deal with the lock.

I encountered the thieves this AM on 42nd and Lander parked next to Hiawatha; my bike was strapped to the top of their car. I called 911 but they recognized my car and sped off through the neighborhood.

Description:

-Blue Honda CR-V, late model, with a mismatched panel. License plate BPV7859. Two males in late forties, one Hispanic and one most likely white. Both had a dirty/vagrant look to them. One was wearing a reflective work hoodie.

Police report: 24-247426

If you see these men driving through your neighborhood they are scoping out targets. Call 911.