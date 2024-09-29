In budget with $62 million increase, Seattle Police propose saving $230,000 by eliminating West Seattle-based Mounted Patrol Unit

(Reader photo, Mounted Patrol at Alki Beach, 2023)

By Tracy Record

West Seattle Blog editor

As city councilmembers dig into Mayor Harrell‘s budget proposal, they have a West Seattle-specific cut to consider:

14 years after the Seattle Police Department last tried to disband its Mounted Patrol Unit, the last one in the region, based next to Westcrest Park in southeast West Seattle, the unit is on the chopping block again, as a way to save just under a quarter-million dollars from an SPD budget that is proposed to jump from $395 million this year to $457 million next year.

A reader called our attention to this by forwarding a letter that Mounted Patrol members have drawn up, pleading for help to save what’s left of “the last Mounted Patrol Unit in the Pacific Northwest.” More on that in a moment. First, here’s what we found in the budget itself: The proposed cut is on page 362 of the mayor’s full citywide budget plan, sent to the City Council last Tuesday:

Remove Support For SPD’s Mounted Patrol Unit

Expenditures $(230,030) This item eliminates General Fund support of the department’s Mounted Patrol Unit (MPU), including 1.0 FTE Equipment & Facilities Coordinator, three unbudgeted part-time temporary maintenance laborers, and associated operating costs. Sworn positions currently assigned to the MPU will continue to be funded by the General Fund but will be reassigned elsewhere in the department.

(WSB photo, 2023)

The unit has only two sworn positions assigned to it; as explained to us during an “open barn” at MPU HQ last year, if they need more help, officers are temporarily reassigned from elsewhere in the department. At the time of our visit, the unit had six horses plus mini-horse Li’l Sebastian.

In the new budget proposal, this is the only SPD service/unit specifically called out for cutting, The increased spending in the SPD budget (page 359) includes $10 million more for overtime to fund “emphasis patrols” (no geographical specifics but in the past these have included extra officers for summer nights on Alki), $2 million for the “Real-Time Crime Center,” $2 million for “scheduling and timekeeping software,” and $1.2 million to add more school-zone speed-enforcement cameras (of course eventually expected to pay for themselves).

(WSB photo, Morgan Junction Community Festival this past June)

The Mounted Patrol’s mission has changed over the years; when the unit was proposed for disbanding in 2010, its crowd-control attributes were discussed; more recently, its major function has been community relations. That’s pointed out in the support-seeking letter that was sent to us. See the full letter here; the text is as follows:

Loyal Supporter,

We need your help! Horses have been a cherished part of the Seattle Police Department for almost 150 years; with the modern inception of the Mounted Unit being established in 1973 with eight horses, seven officers, and one sergeant. Today it is diminished to 1 dedicated sergeant and 1 full time Officer with civilian support barn staff, and it is the last remaining Mounted Patrol Unit in the Pacific Northwest. In its early years, the Unit’s primary mission was to patrol the 5,000 acres of City parks. Its secondary mission was crowd control and management during largescale events. In the 1980s the unit further evolved, with patrol duties expanded to include the downtown waterfront business districts and residential areas, in addition to the 5,000 acres of City parks. Today the Unit’s heart and soul is its commitment to the communities of Seattle and beyond, helping build a bridge between community members and law enforcement by not only patrolling neighborhoods, parks and the downtown Seattle corridor, but also through its participation in countless community events and celebrations. As a secondary, but no less important mission, the Seattle Police Mounted Unit is an integral part of honoring fallen law enforcement officers for a myriad of surrounding agencies, providing a longtime, honored tradition of the Riderless Horse for all line of duty death memorials across the Pacific Northwest. To the point of our letter, we are having a moment of de ja vu. The Seattle Police Department has announced its intention to close the doors of this treasured piece of heritage. It is with a heart-wrenching plea that we write to you today, begging you to help rally the troops, warm up your voices and help us save our unit, the last Mounted Patrol Unit in the Pacific Northwest. Once it is gone, there is no bringing it back, ask the Portland Police Department. You’ve done it before when budget shortfalls at the City put the MPU in jeopardy in 2010, and we need you to do it again! Help us by spreading the word to other community members and Mounted Unit supporters. Write letters to the Chief’s office, including all the Assistant Chiefs and Deputy Chief, beseech City Councilmembers, share your stories that include the Mounted Unit and our beloved Police Horses, make them see that we are more than a line item on a budget sheet, that our impact goes beyond today, that we are an integral part of One Seattle. Warmly,

Seattle Police Mounted Patrol Team

Various contact addresses are listed on the letter‘s second page.

Back in 2010-2011, when then-Mayor Mike McGinn‘s budget called for cutting the Mounted Patrol Unit, the nonprofit Seattle Police Foundation came forward with funding to save it. That support lasted for a few years; in 2014, as we reported at the time, then-Mayor Ed Murray‘s budget restored general-fund support, calling the unit a “valuable public service.” (The police budget for 2015 was $298 million.) We’ll be contacting the SPF about the new unit-cutting proposal; it has continued to provide some support for the MPU, as we noted in this story last year.

(WSB photo, 2023)

Other questions so far include what would happen to the unit’s headquarters in Highland Park if the Mounted Patrol is indeed disbanded. Its upkeep has included a significant amount of community volunteer work, including beautification of the grounds. We’ll be following up.

WHAT’S NEXT: The proposed budget is now in the City Council’s hands to review and shape before a final vote in November. Right now the council is hearing department-by-department overviews; SPD is scheduled to make its presentation during the council session starting at 9:30 am Tuesday (October 1). The agenda includes a public-comment period, as do most other council meetings; the first budget-specific public hearing is set for October 16.