‘Free workshop led by local writers for local kids’: Sign up for ‘Write YOUR Story’ ASAP

It’s fun, it’s free, and it’s open for signups right now (limited space so don’t wait) – here’s the announcement of the next “Write YOUR Story,” starting soon:
Write YOUR Story
Fall 2024
Enrolling now
Theme: We’ve got this! Tales of innovation and make-do
Who is invited? People age 7-11 who like stories
When? Every Wednesday, September 25—December 11, 2024, 4:30—5:30 pm
Where? Upstairs activity room, Curious Kidstuff toy store
4740 California Ave SW
Write YOUR Story, est. 2012, is a free workshop led by local writers for local kids – “We read, we write, and we have a lot of fun.”
For info or to enroll, contact: juliawsea@gmail.com
We will read The Whirlys and the West Wind and “Old Sultan”: two tales that begin in calamity and show how to carry on!
