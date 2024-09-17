‘Free workshop led by local writers for local kids’: Sign up for ‘Write YOUR Story’ ASAP

It’s fun, it’s free, and it’s open for signups right now (limited space so don’t wait) – here’s the announcement of the next “Write YOUR Story,” starting soon:

Write YOUR Story

Fall 2024

Enrolling now

Theme: We’ve got this! Tales of innovation and make-do

Who is invited? People age 7-11 who like stories

When? Every Wednesday, September 25—December 11, 2024, 4:30—5:30 pm

Where? Upstairs activity room, Curious Kidstuff toy store

4740 California Ave SW

Write YOUR Story, est. 2012, is a free workshop led by local writers for local kids – “We read, we write, and we have a lot of fun.”

For info or to enroll, contact: juliawsea@gmail.com

We will read The Whirlys and the West Wind and “Old Sultan”: two tales that begin in calamity and show how to carry on!