COUNTDOWN: Two days until West Seattle Art Tour 2024 – now you can plan your path!

Another quick weekend preview – the West Seattle Art Tour (previously known as Art Hop and Shop) is just two days away, on Saturday (September 21). You can plan in advance which of the participating studios you want to visit – here’s the latest from organizers:

The 2024 West Seattle Art Tour is this Saturday, September 21, from 10 am to 5 pm! Tour 14 artist-hosted locations across West Seattle on this free, self-guided tour. The event features a full spectrum of art, a chance to meet and talk with 55 participating artists, and the opportunity to purchase exceptional works of art, all while exploring West Seattle’s beautiful neighborhoods.

How does it work?

Head over to the West Seattle Art Tour Plan Your Tour page, where you can plot your route using the online map, print off a paper copy of the map, and view a virtual gallery and artist directory. Tour stops are organized from south to north, with Daniel Bernunzio’s Highland Park studio at Stop No. 1 and Jan Koutsky’s Admiral studio at Stop No. 14. Each host artist has opened their space to guest artists who live, work, teach or contribute to West Seattle’s vibrant art community.

Past tour guests recommend previewing the tour stops and planning your route with a paper map ahead of time, then using the online map to navigate across West Seattle. On Saturday you’ll be ready to head out to discover new work, meet the artists, and enjoy a day full of art!

The West Seattle Art Tour is organized by an all-volunteer committee of more than 20 artists and art lovers with support from West Seattle Art Walk. Individuals interested in supporting the West Seattle Art Tour can reach out to WSArtHop@gmail.com.