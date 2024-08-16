WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Gunfire investigation

9:39 PM: Police are investigating gunfire in High Point and trying to determine whether anyone is injured – an SFD ‘scenes of violence’ response has been sent to the 6300 block of 30th SW just in case. One person who says their car has bullet damage is reported to be waiting at the Southwest Precinct to speak with police. All this comes after multiple 911 calls reporting what sounded like gunfire, and police are working to sort it out. Updates to come.

9:43 PM: Still no victim found, but police report finding at least one shell casing “on the sidewalk.”

10:14 PM: Officers have reiterated that they found the evidence of gunfire in the 6300 block of 30th SW.