WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Gas-station mini-mart robbery

Right now, police are investigating a robbery reported just after 3 am at the Fauntleroy/Alaska Shell station mini-mart. The only description so far is five Black male teenagers, two dressed in all black, two in gray shirts and black pants, one in a red shirt and black pants, all in masks. They’re believed to have left in a vehicle, heading eastbound on Alaska, but there’s no description of it yet. Police say the clerk didn’t see a weapon but believes they were armed. Dispatch has told officers that this may be linked to a robbery in North Seattle earlier tonight.