TRAFFIC, ROAD WORK, WEATHER, TRANSIT: Monday notes; Water Taxi service canceled

6:00 AM: Good morning! It’s Monday, August 5.

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET TIMES

Sunny, high in the low 80s. Today’s sunrise was at 5:52 am, while sunset will be at 8:36 pm.

EASTBOUND SPOKANE ST. VIADUCT REOPENS – BUT CLOSES AGAIN NEXT WEEKEND

*The Spokane Street Viaduct resurfacing project continues. The eastbound SSV reopened last night but will have closures much of the week (NOT tonight) and all next weekend (follow our link for the list).

OTHER ROAD WORK NOTES

*The Admiral Way Bridge seismic project is in progress. Fairmount Avenue is closed under the bridge for the duration of the project, at least into early 2025. Lane closures have begun on the top deck too. But SDOT now says it will NOT have weekend closures of the entire bridge.

*The Delridge pedestrian-bridge earthquake-safety project also continues, with narrowing at Delridge/Oregon.

*Beach Drive: Gas-pipeline work continues at spots along the southern stretch.

TUESDAY NIGHT ALERT

*If you’re out Tuesday evening – be mindful of side-street closures for Night Out block parties.

TRANSIT NOTES, WITH METRO FLEX

Metro Flex – Third week for this on-demand service in Delridge (and South Park), starting a two-year pilot. Here’s how it works.

Metro buses – Regular schedules; check for advisories here.

Water Taxi today – UPDATE: West Seattle route canceled this morning due to mechanicsl trouble.

Washington State Ferries today – 2 boats on the Triangle Route, and the unscheduled third boat may be available. Check that link before you sail.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS (West Seattle Bridge cameras are back but some others remain out)

High Bridge – Here’s the main camera:

Low bridge: Here’s the main view:

1st Avenue South Bridge:

Delridge cameras: Besides the one below (Delridge/Genesee), cameras are also at Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Henderson, Delridge/Oregon, and video-only (so you have to go to the map), Delridge/Holden and Delridge/Thistle.

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: All functioning traffic cams citywide are here; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are on this WSB page.

BRIDGE INFO: The @SDOTBridges feed on X (ex-Twitter) shows whether the city’s movable bridges are open for vessel traffic.

If you see a problem on the bridges/streets/paths/water, please text or call our hotline (when you can do that safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!