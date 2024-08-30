Outdoor movie, music, more for your pre-holiday-weekend West Seattle Friday

(This morning along the Alki Trail – photo by James Bratsanos)

Heading into the holiday weekend, here’s what’s happening today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar (where you can always preview what’s ahead for the coming days and weeks):

SSC GARDEN CENTER: As fall approaches, plants await you at the north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus, 10 am until 3 pm. Plus, until 2:30 pm, while you’re there, you can visit The Otter Pup for coffee, ice cream, and other treats!

HIGHLAND PARK SPRAYPARK: Open 11 am-8 pm. Free! (1100 SW Cloverdale)

LINCOLN PARK WADING POOL: Open noon-7 pm, upper park just north of the main parking lot. (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)

COLMAN POOL: Also at Lincoln Park, fourth-to-last day this year that you can swim in the outdoor heated-salt-water pool, noon-7 pm – session times are on the Colman Pool webpage.

SOUTHWEST POOL: Still closed for maintenance/repairs.

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY TASTING ROOM: 1-6 pm, open in the north lot of South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor).

VISCON CELLARS: The tasting room/wine bar is open for wine by the glass or bottle – 5-9 pm – at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor).

AT THE SKYLARK: 7 pm, Gibraltar Aquarian, Equal + Opposite, The Whopper Johns, $10 cover. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: Singer-songwriter Jim Page at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm.

LIVE AT EASY STREET RECORDS: New-album show for Blind Pilot, 7 pm, all ages. (4559 California SW)

AT THE SPOT: Fridays are Live Artist Showcase nights at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way), 7-10 pm.

OUTDOOR MOVIE AT CAMP LONG: The final free movie of the season is tonight – Disney‘s “Elemental,” at dusk (7:30ish) in the meadow. (5200 35th SW)

REVELRY ROOM DJ: 9 pm, DJ Proh Mic! (4547 California SW)

JARAY’S DJ: 9 pm, DJ Buzsy at Jaray’s Lounge (2216 SW Orchard).

