Memorial service Monday for James Garth Wheeler, 1936-2024

Family and friends will gather Monday (August 26) to remember Garth Wheeler, and are sharing this remembrance with the community now:

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of James Garth Wheeler in the early morning hours of August 17, 2024. Garth died peacefully in his sleep at his home in Woodinville, on property he purchased in the early 1970s, and on which he built both his family home as well as his retirement home. Garth was 88 years old.

James Garth Wheeler, known as Garth, was born on May 17, 1936 to Wallace (Bud) and Elsie K. (Midge) Wheeler in Tacoma. Garth, who was the oldest of three children, had two younger sisters, Karen and Judy Ann. Garth grew up in Eastern Washington and attended high school in Richland, Washington. After graduating as a Richland Bomber in 1955, Garth joined the Navy where he became a ship’s purser and served on the USS Lyman K. Swenson. Garth enjoyed various deployments throughout the Pacific while in the Navy, and was also stationed in San Diego and San Francisco, California. His purser days instilled the love of accounting that Garth pursued as his career for most of his life. Following four years in the Navy, Garth attended Eastern Washington University and graduated from the University of Washington with an undergraduate degree in accounting in 1962.

After graduating, Garth joined the public accounting firm of Touche, Ross, Bailey & Smart, and earned his public accounting certification in his first year, placing first in his test class. Garth spent ten years as a practicing CPA with Touche Ross before joining Lynden Transport Inc. as controller, moving his family from Bellevue, Washington up north to Lynden, Washington, near the border with Canada. After two years with Lynden Transport, Garth accepted a partnership role with Clark, Nuber & Co. in Bellevue, Washington, and relocated his family to Woodinville to live on three acres of property he purchased a few years prior. Garth continued to pursue financial-related positions of responsibility throughout his career, including with Howard Schultz and as head of finance and administration at Forest Ridge High School. Garth enjoyed not only financial work, but also spending time teaching and mentoring hundreds of people he worked with throughout his career. He eventually hung up his calculator after 50 years in the professional world.

In 1960, Garth met the love of his life, Roberta Ruth Beck, while attending Eastern Washington University. Roberta was born in 1941 and raised in Spokane, where she attended Rogers High School, graduating in 1959. Garth and Roberta began dating while attending Eastern and both transferred to the University of Washington two years later. The happy couple was married on December 17, 1961 in Spokane. Garth and Roberta raised a large, loving family of five children; Jay, Scott, Laurie, Sherry and Craig. They became grandparents in 1994 and at last count enjoyed 15 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.

Garth lived and exemplified his Christian faith throughout his life. He dearly loved and was deeply committed to his wife and family. Garth was known for his calm demeanor, quick wit, and his ability to make everyone feel comfortable and accepted. Garth loved trains. Rumor has it that when Garth found out that Roberta’s dad was a railroad engineer, his decision to marry Roberta was finalized. Garth loved the University of Washington Huskies, the Seattle Seahawks, and the Seattle Mariners, but only if they were winning. His other true love was reading and working puzzles. Garth was the ultimate handyman throughout his life, building a significant portion of the family home with the help of his two oldest sons. He loved construction projects, remodeling, and repair work – but mostly when it involved working with one of his children or helping out relatives or friends. Garth was always willing to help and brought his loving personality and quick wit to everything he did.

Garth is survived by his wife, Roberta, sister Karen, sons Scott and Craig, and daughters Laurie and Sherry. Garth was preceded in death by his Father and Mother, Sister Judy Ann, and oldest son Jay.

A memorial service for Garth will be held at 10:00 am on Monday, August 26, 2024 at West Side Presbyterian Church, located at 3601 California Avenue SW in West Seattle.

Please share condolences, photos, & memories of Garth on the Tribute Wall at emmickfunerals.com/obituary/Garth-Wheeler

Arrangements Entrusted to Emmick Family Funeral Home of West Seattle