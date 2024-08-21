COUNTDOWN: 1 month until next Recycle Roundup at Fauntleroy Church

(WSB photo, April)

Not only is September 21 – one month from today – the last day of summer, it’s also the date for the next Recycle Roundup at Fauntleroy Church. Mark the change of seasons by clearing out what you no longer need or can use, and bringing it to the church lot at 9140 California SW, 9 am-3 pm that day. It’s free, in partnership with 1 Green Planet. Just be sure that what you’re dropping off is on the official list of what they’re accepting – and we already have that list, so you can check it out here right now.