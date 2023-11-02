West Seattle, Washington

02 Thursday

56℉

West Seattle RV encampment cleared. One big item left behind.

November 2, 2023 3:01 pm
|      4 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle police

We happened onto that scene this morning while headed just east of the West Marginal Way/Highland Park Way intersection, where a double-digit lineup of RVs has been parked for some time. Before we could start making inquiries about the operation, breaking news interrupted. We have an inquiry out to the city now – but we’ve also heard from someone about one item left behind, and the hope that its owner can be found. Sent by Matthew:

Seattle police recovered a brand new Miller 260 arc welder/generator today 11/2/23 as they were removing the RVs and trailers in the 7400 block of W. Marginal Way SW. If anyone knows who the owner of this stolen generator is, please contact SPD officer G. Barreto at SPD7590@seattle.gov

Share This

4 Replies to "West Seattle RV encampment cleared. One big item left behind."

  • Jim P. November 2, 2023 (3:14 pm)
    Reply

    Those sell for as much as $8,000.  I’d suggest checking burglary reports and commercial theft reports.”Unsheltered” people don’t buy eight thousand dollar tools and then just leave them.

  • Actually Mike November 2, 2023 (3:18 pm)
    Reply

    Nice. Somebody musta left in a hurry–that’s an approximately $10K item, depending on how it’s set up. Think they’ll be coming back for it?

  • Guy Olson November 2, 2023 (3:20 pm)
    Reply

    Isn’t SFD missing some items from their complex over in that area?

  • AL November 2, 2023 (3:39 pm)
    Reply

    I wish they would clean up Trenton by WW village. 

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.