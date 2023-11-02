West Seattle RV encampment cleared. One big item left behind.

We happened onto that scene this morning while headed just east of the West Marginal Way/Highland Park Way intersection, where a double-digit lineup of RVs has been parked for some time. Before we could start making inquiries about the operation, breaking news interrupted. We have an inquiry out to the city now – but we’ve also heard from someone about one item left behind, and the hope that its owner can be found. Sent by Matthew:

Seattle police recovered a brand new Miller 260 arc welder/generator today 11/2/23 as they were removing the RVs and trailers in the 7400 block of W. Marginal Way SW. If anyone knows who the owner of this stolen generator is, please contact SPD officer G. Barreto at SPD7590@seattle.gov