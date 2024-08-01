BIZNOTE: Westwood Village hosting first festival since ownership change

(WSB photo, June 2018 Westwood Village ‘street fair’)

Westwood Village used to have an annual “street fair,” but – under relatively new ownership – haven’t brought back any events; the last one in our archives was in 2018. Suddenly an announcement landed in the WSB inbox today, sent by a PR agency on behalf of Westwood Village:

Westwood Village, a landmark open-air shopping destination on the south end of West Seattle, invites the community to celebrate the end of the summer season with an “End of Summer Bash” on Sunday, August 25th, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the Westwood Village courtyard near Big 5 Sporting Goods and FITNESS 19. Visitors will be able to enjoy music and fun activities, including balloon twisting, face painting, giveaways and more. The Westwood Village End of Summer Bash is free and open to the public; no pre-registration is required. Activities and giveaways are first come, first served.

In the announcement, the PR agency also offers a new description of WWV as a shopping center where “Seattle sensibility and cool Pacific Coast vibes merge” and touts its history as having “served the neighborhoods of West Seattle, White Center, and Burien since 1966.”