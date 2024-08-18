UPDATE: Big power outage in West Seattle

3:59 AM: Thanks for the tip. Another power outage in West Seattle – this one much bigger than the one we mentioned earlier: More than 3,200 homes and businesses.

4:21 AM: Some just got their power back (thanks for the texts). The map now has the outage down to 2,800+ customers. As for a cause, one possibility – SFD responded to a call logged as a “transformer fire” around 3:25 am at Avalon/Andover, described by the arriving crew as a “pole fire.” … Archived audio for that dispatch includes a firefighter warning that it was “burning through to a high-tension wire” and calling for Avalon to be closed in that area.

4:48 AM: The map shows the outage is now down to 481 customers.