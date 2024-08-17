ABANDONED E-BIKE: Finder seeking owner

Received from Kevin:

An e-bike appeared at 6 am along the side of my house (near 35th and Morgan), I’m assuming it was stolen, and I have a video of it being left there.

Light-blue VanMoof S3. Would like to get this back to its owner if they can provide a correct description and serial number (I will be calling VanMoof’s store when they open this morning, not sure if they can track down the owner, though).