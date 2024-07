The report and images were sent by James, reporting a home burglary late last night at 33rd and Andover:

Stole a silver Fender Jazz bass, a Panasonic Lumix camera and lenses, and an Oculus.

They used card to break entry.

You can see him running off with guitar in second photo. This was about 11:04 PST. Camera alarms finally scared him off.

Seeking anyone who lives on 33rd or 34th between Andover and Charlestown to check camera footage around 11:05 PM

2024-934410 is police report.