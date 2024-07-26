WEEKEND PREVIEW: Outrigger-canoe racing Saturday at Alki

(WSB photo, July 2023)

The first of this summer’s two major human-powered-boat racing events at Alki is happening tomorrow! Dozens of outrigger-canoe paddlers from around the region are expected for the annual “Da Grind” races, hosted by the Seattle Outrigger Canoe Club. The event will last much of the day, starting with registration at 7 am and continuing until awards are presented around 3:30 pm. Paddlers will race on one of two courses – 4 miles (along Alki) or 12 miles (out to Blake Island and back); see the maps on the race page.

P.S. The other major human-powered boat racing event is Sound Rowers’ Great Cross-Sound Race, coming up August 24.