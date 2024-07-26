Ways to enjoy your West Seattle Friday

Savor the summer sun, now that July’s almost over! Thanks to TB for the sunrise photo. Here’s what’s happening, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

SSC GARDEN CENTER: Plants await you at the north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus, until 3 pm.

HIGHLAND PARK SPRAYPARK: Open 11 am-8 pm. Free! (1100 SW Cloverdale)

WADING POOLS: Open today – Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW), noon-7 pm; Delridge (4501 Delridge Way SW) and Hiawatha (2700 California SW), noon-5:30 pm.

COLMAN POOL: You can swim today in this outdoor heated-salt-water pool on the shore at Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW), noon-7 pm – session times are on the Colman Pool webpage.

VISCON CELLARS: The tasting room/wine bar is open tonight for wine by the glass or bottle – 5-9 pm – at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor).

CLAY CREATIONS: Make handbuilt animals at The Clay Cauldron, 6:30 pm. (5214 Delridge Way SW)

DUBSEA FISH STICKS BASEBALL: Tickets available for tonight’s 6:35 pm game vs. Redmond Dudes at Steve Cox Memorial Park. (1321 SW 102nd, White Center).

WEEKEND WRITING RETREAT: Not too late to sign up for this West Seattle retreat, starting at 7 tonight and continuing all day Saturday and Sunday. Info and registration link in our calendar listing.

AT KENYON HALL: Capital Focus Jazz Band, featuring Chief Sealth Jazz, at Kenyon Hall> (7904 35th SW), doors at 7, show at 7:30. Info and tickets here.

AT THE SPOT: Fridays are Live Artist Showcase nights at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way), 7-10 pm.

AT THE SKYLARK: 7 pm, CHEER Seattle presents: SPLITZ! A Drag/Talent Show Fundraising Extravaganza!, $20 cover. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

SUMMER SUNSET SOUND BATH: 7:30 pm at Solstice Park (7400 Fauntleroy Way SW), $38. Ticket link in our calendar listing.

REVELRY ROOM DJ: 9 pm, Swerveone! (4547 California SW)

YOU SKATE, THEY PLAY: “Make It Loud!” at Southgate Roller Rink (9646 17th SW), roller skating to live bands, featuring The Disorderlies, Not Your Ex Lover, and more TBA. 9 pm. $18 cover, $5 skate.

What are we missing? If you have something else to add to our event lists and calendar, please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!